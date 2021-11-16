Media: Hainan companies, institutions ramp up recruitment of specialists

HAIKOU /China/, November 16. /TASS/. Hainan educational and medical institutions along with numerous companies plan to significantly increase their staff in the coming months by hiring Chinese and foreign specialists, highly demanded on the local market, the Hainan Daily reports.

According to the newspaper, an important role in the creation of future vacancies will played by a large-scale campaign to attract qualified workers to implement Hainan Free Trade Port projects, which is organized by the regional administration in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the PRC. The campaign will run until June 2022 and is available through a website and mobile app, but also includes face-to-face activities. The first package of published vacancies included 36,000 jobs.

Opinions from foreign experts

More and more foreign specialists and investors get an opportunity to invest their labor and assets in international companies in the Hainan province in the process of implementing the free trade port development strategy, said Kelly Wales, director of the elite British Harrow Comprehensive School in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan - TASS note). She noted that she and her school are a perfect example of how recruitment is done in the province and how foreign capital is attracted.

She also observed that the Hainan administration's intense employment policies will stimulate economic development and provide even more opportunities for professionals from all over the world. Kelly Wales expressed hope that China's southernmost province will continue to make efforts to make the island even more international and open in trade and economy, medicine and finance. According to the director of the school, Hainan will only benefit if new brands owned by world-renowned foreign chains of stores and restaurants appear in its territory.

Meanwhile, the director of the International Primary Care Clinic at Haikou City People's Hospital Dr. Timothy Stephens said that Hainan’s government is providing opportunities for professionals to easily take advantage of the expanding list of services. He also added that the province has a unique atmosphere.

Hainan's free trade port, he said, has great potential for development, allowing it to attract professionals in the medical field as well as a variety of other fields. The province provides great opportunities, a better and more extensive platform for development, according to the physician.

Dr. Stephens expressed confidence that the Hainan authorities will develop even more strategies to introduce innovation and attract many top-notch professionals.

Free Trade Port Personnel Policy

As commented by the administration of Sanya City (south coast of the island), Hainan is constantly expanding its media network to attract as many foreign specialists as possible. Recently, Haikou City’s administration organized a large-scale presentation to promote the development of Hainan’s free trade port, showcasing ample job opportunities and the rich potential of the ever-expanding local employment market. More than 800 Chinese and foreign media participated in coverage of the event.

"The employment issue is crucial for promoting reforms and enhancing openness, in creating Hainan's free trade port," commented the Sanya City Administration. "By consolidating the efforts of traditional and new media, we will distribute timely and comprehensive materials aimed at Chinese and foreign qualified professionals who are willing to come to Hainan to promote its development."

Local authorities specified that thanks to the active efforts of the media, the international community is constantly learning of the great opportunities for fruitful cooperation with the southernmost province of China in many directions. Millions of users from around the world are noted to be constantly exposed to the latest news in Chinese, Russian, English and other languages on employment issues in Hainan.

According to official data, hundreds of public and private companies, as well as public organizations, participate in large-scale online and face-to-face events held by the province to attract qualified personnel.

A dynamically growing labor market

According to Hainan Daily, the Hainan government's new measures have demonstrated their effectiveness in the very first days of the employment stimulus campaign that began in late October. In particular, the city of Haikou has created 10,000 jobs in just 10 days by expanding staff at some 600 companies. About 45% of the jobs were provided by companies located in Haikou's four key innovation development zones. The Hainan Free Trade Port staffing website is noted to have tens of thousands of daily visits.

Local authorities clarified that the recruitment process is carried out in accordance with the demand in the local labor market. The province's competent employment authorities are expected to continue accepting numerous resumes and informing about new job openings in companies operating in the tourism, logistics, advanced technology and innovative agricultural sectors in the coming months.

"We are at a key stage of comprehensive reforms and transparicy, of creating a free trade port. In this regard, we are more interested than ever in hiring highly qualified people," Qifang Xu, head of the organization department of the provincial party committee, said earlier. He pointed out that Hainan seeks to attract as many professionals as possible in various fields by providing tax incentives, support for registration and health insurance, buying homes and cars, as well as helping children enroll into schools.

Hainan will organize special presentations in eight major cities of China where anyone who is interested can get acquainted with the potential of the island's employment market. The first presentation took place in Wuhan (Central China). The professional recruitment program is designed for people with experience as well as those who have just graduated. The local online platform is accepting tens of thousands of daily resumes for vacancies, which in high demand in the province due to the need to develop strategically important industries in China's southernmost region.

According to statistics, over the past three years Hainan has brought in some 358,000 high-demand professionals. Among the strategically important areas in which the local government intends to actively promote the recruitment and nurturing of qualified professionals are scientific research and innovation, tourism, education, health, culture, management of urbanized areas, management, international and youth projects, information technology and modern agriculture.