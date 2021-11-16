High gas prices not benefiting exporters — Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. High gas and electricity prices in Europe and Asia became the consequence of a combination of environmental and economic factors and also mistakes in the energy policy, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Tuesday at the ministerial conference of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

"High prices do not benefit producers also; they undermine the demand and confidence in gas as an affordable energy source," the Minister said. Approaches to changes in the global energy structure must be "balanced and leveraged," Shulginov said. "Climatic issues should not obscure the task of supporting common access to cheap, reliable and stable energy sources," he noted.

Natural gas is the "key condition of energy security, enabling to make the energy transition," the Minister said. Russia will continue "reliable supplies of gas, including LNG, to global markets," he added.