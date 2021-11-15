US suggests Aeroflot crews fly to Yerevan for visas — source

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The United States suggested that crews of the Russian air carrier Aeroflot fly to Yerevan to get visas, a diplomatic source in Moscow told TASS on Monday.

"This is like a farce. They pitch it like a huge step forward that they agreed to accept Aeroflot crews in Yerevan in their embassy. In other words, people fly to Yerevan to get visas," the source said.

Washington is deliberately adopting this approach to annoy Moscow in response to the ban on hiring Russian and other third-country nationals by the US diplomatic mission.

Nothing prevents the US embassy from filling the quota of 455 diplomats on account of employees from the US, the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier.