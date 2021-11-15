Putin, Sisi discussed joint projects over the phone — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed the details of implementing joint projects of the two countries in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service announced on Monday.

"The parties particularly focused on trade and economic relations and, most importantly, the progress in implementing such large joint projects as the first nuclear power plant in Egypt based on the Russian model and creating the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area," the press service said.

Moscow and Cairo are implementing a number of joint projects, notably, construction of Egypt’s first El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP), and Russia’s industrial zone in the Suez Canal area. The project of an industrial park for Russian companies in east Port Said includes the development of a special zone with a simplified tax regime and preferential energy tariffs for Russian residents.