Israel hopes to receive thousands Russian tourists before yearend

TEL AVIV, November 14. /TASS/. Israel want to see tourists from Russia and hopes to receive tens of thousands of Russians before the end of 2021, Israel’s Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov told TASS on Sunday ahead of the opening of the Israeli borders for foreigners inoculated with two doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which is scheduled for November 15.

"Israel is waiting for tourists from Russian. Around 23,000 foreign tourists entered Israel in the first ten days (from November 1 through 10 - TASS) after opening of borders for tourists inoculated with vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization. I hope we will be able to receive that many guests vaccinated with Sputnik V before the end of 2021 and during the Christmas holidays," he said.

From November 1, Israel opened its borders for foreign tourists inoculated with WHO-approved coronavirus vaccines not earlier than six months ago. From November 15, it will open borders for foreigners inoculated with two doses of Sputnik V or a booster dose, with the second dose received 14 or more days prior to the entry to the country but no more than six months at the end of the visit.

"Naturally, Russian-born Israelis, who have not seen their relatives and friends for nearly two years, are waiting [for tourists from Russia] most of all. No secret that relations between our countries are based not only on official contacts but also on close relations between our countries’ nationals. Apart from that, many people employed in the travel industry - guides, travel operators and so on have been unable to earn money for 20 months because of the closed borders and the coronavirus crisis. We know that our sunny Eilat (a Red Sea coastline city - TASS) is a favorite destination for Russian tourists in winter. I hope this year many [Russians] will be able to organize such nice vacations for themselves," Razvozov said.

According to the minister, talks on the resumption of tourism from Russia were held during his visit to Moscow along with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in September. This topic was also raised at a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi in October.

"As far as we can see, the recognition of the Russian vaccine [Sputnik v] by the WHO is a matter of the near future. So, we are ready to be the first to make aa step in this direction. We expect that the issue of the opening of borders for vaccinated tourists from our countries will be mutual," he added.

"Relations between our countries are developing actively and fruitfully. Over the four months of Israel’s new government (since June 3 - TASS), I am a representative of, several meetings at the level of the heads of state and ministers have been held. I think it demonstrates our striving for a constructive dialogue," the Israeli minister said, adding that "tourism builds bridges between countries and people and, naturally, only promotes good relations.".