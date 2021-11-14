EAEU member-states approve industrial cooperation roadmap

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk participated in the videoconference meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) where the roadmap on implementation of key areas of cooperation among member-states in the industrial sphere by 2025 was approved, the Russian Cabinet says on its website.

"Meeting participants approved the roadmap on implementation of key areas of industrial cooperation in the EAEU by 2025. The document comprises the list of relevant activities in all six areas identified by the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in April 2021," the Government says.

The parties also discussed the turnover of medical products and taxation when providing services in the electronic format. An updated import procedure for products subjected to compulsory conformance assessment was approved.

The next meeting will take place on December 3 in Moscow, the Government adds.