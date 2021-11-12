Russia eyes hydrogen energy cooperation with Slovakia — minister

BRATISLAVA, November 12. /TASS/. Russia rests high hopes for hydrogen energy projects and is ready to cooperate in this field with Slovakia, Science and Higher Education Minister Valery Falkov told reporters on Friday. Falkov co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation between the two countries.

"As part of our bilateral cooperation, along with trade and economic ties, we pay great attention to humanitarian cooperation, primarily various scientific projects. We rest great hopes in particular on cooperation on hydrogen energy. This is a new industry, we observe how the discussion is developing, what steps are being taken in Slovakia, and this is one of the priorities in our country. We believe that by combining our efforts, we will answer those very difficult questions much faster, primarily in the scientific and technical field, in the area related to introduction of innovations," Falkov said.

The 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Russia and Slovakia was held in Bratislava on Friday.