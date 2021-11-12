Yamalo-Nenets governor: Clean Arctic volunteers plan to continue regional missions

TASS, November 12. The Clean Arctic project’s volunteers in the coming year will go on expeditions to the Kharasavey field, to Cape Kamenny and to the Vilkitsky Island in the Yamalo-Nenets Region, Governor Dmitry Artyukhov told a meeting on the project’s results.

Ecology missions in the Kharasavey field began in 2020. In 2021, more than 20 tonnes of scrap metal have been collected there. Clean Arctic’s other volunteers have prepared waste for further transportation from Cape Kamenny and from the Vilkitsky Island.

"The governor said that for 2022 the project plans ecology expeditions to the Kharasavey field and to Cape Kamenny," the regional government’s press service said. "The collected scrap metal will be transported from the Vilkitsky Island in 2022."

Ecology missions in 2022 will continue also not only in far-away areas, but near settlements, from where the volunteers will remove the accumulated industrial waste, the governor added.

The regional volunteer organization Green Arctic participates actively in the ecology cleanup, the press service said. Over ten years, the organization’s 270 volunteers from 12 countries have taken part in expeditions to the Vilkitsky and White Islands, to Kharasavey and to hard-to-reach settlements.

The industrial waste had remained in the Yamalo-Nenets Region, including on the Vilkitsky Island, since the first wave of Yamal’s intensive exploration in the 1960-1970s. Back then, ecology standards in hydrocarbon production were less strict, and the damage was only growing.