UK Supreme Court completed review of Russia’s claim in Ukrainian Eurobonds case

LONDON, November 11. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom completed consideration of the case of the Ukraine’s default on Eurobonds worth $3 bln in respect of Russia on Thursday.

"I think this is both very interesting and very difficult case. It may be that we are setting foot in virgin territory in some respect here. We will take time now to consider that has been said on both sides. We are very grateful for the very full discussions that we benefited from. We will let you have our judgment in due course," President of the UK Supreme Court Lord Robert John Reed said after the hearing.

Appeals of both sides against decisions of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales were considered. The case is being tried in UK courts since 2016. It may take up to nine months to prepare the judgment, the Court’s press service told TASS. "Usually it’s between three and nine months later," the Court said.

In 2013, Russia purchased Ukrainian Eurobonds worth $3 bln. Ukraine was to repay securities in late 2015 but the new government of the country refused to repay the debt. In 2016, Russia initiated litigation in courts of the United Kingdom.