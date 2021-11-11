Russia fulfills all obligations for gas transit to Europe — Foreign Affairs Ministry

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia is fulfilling all of its obligations for gas supplies and is taking additional measures to stabilize the market, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

"We are fulfilling all the obligations under the contracts in this area, of course," Ryabkov said. "As I understand it, additional measures are being taken in coordination with partners, that is, with consumers and buyers, in order to among other things, stabilize the market," Ryabkov said.

"As for statements by American representatives, it is very noticeable that in any issue where there is an element of crisis or tension, they tend to look for the Russian angle," Ryabkov said, when commenting on statements that Russia should increase gas supplies to Europe by US officials.

"There will be other situations when they will accuse us or say that we owe something to someone. We don’t owe anyone anything beyond what we signed on to do in the form of agreements, contracts that we are unconditionally and completely fulfill. There is no doubt about it. So, no additional measures follow from that for us," Ryabkov explained.