Some 4.8 mln Russians may visit Turkey this year, says association

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Around 4.8 mln Russian tourists may visit Turkey by the end of 2021, Executive Director of the Russian Association of Tour Operators Maya Lomidze told TASS.

"The aggregate flow of Russian tourists to Turkey in January-October 2021 may be estimated at 4.35 mln people, which is 35% lower than in 2019 in the same ten months, though the figure of 4.35 mln makes it possible to revise the projections on annual tourist flow to Turkey from the Russian Federation. Previously the maximum estimation was 4.5 mln tourists in full 2021. It is obvious now that this figure will be higher and may approach 4.7-4.8 mln tourists," she explained.

According to the association, 887,000 Russian tourists visited Turkey in October 2021, up by 11.8% year-on-year, the expert added.