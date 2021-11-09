Haikou hosts Sixth Hainan Tourism Goods Competition

HAIKOU /China/, November 9. /TASS/. The sixth Hainan province tourist goods contest was held in Haikou city, the administrative center of the province, according to the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN).

This year 163 businesses applied for participation in the competition, showcasing more than 560 products. Among them are art objects of ethnic minorities living in Hainan, coconut oil, souvenirs from the island's resort towns, phone coasters made of coconut shells, sleep masks filled with dendrobium (an herbaceous plant of the Orchid family) growing on the island and others.

According to Wu Zhongjian, chairman of the Hainan Travel Goods and Equipment Association, this year the organizers of the contest have imposed stricter requirements for the participants. He said one of the prerequisites was the availability of goods on the market, as well as an annual turnover of at least 50,000 yuan (about $7,82,000). "The new requirements have significantly reduced the number of participants compared with previous years, but this has improved the quality of goods taking part in the competition," Wu Zhongjian was quoted as saying by Nanhaiwan portal.

The article also noted that nine gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze awards were distributed at the end of the competition.

The authorities have set a goal to turn Hainan into "an international center of tourism and consumption by 2025. The Chinese island is often referred to as the "Oriental Hawaii" – local nature, tropical forests, a developed network of hotels combined with the beaches and the coastline length of more than 1.9 thousand kilometers attract visitors from the farthest corners of the world. In 2020, more than 64.5 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited Hainan.