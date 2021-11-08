More than 300 Hainan companies take part in import exhibition in Shanghai

HAIKOU /China/, November 8. /TASS/. Over 300 enterprises of the southern Chinese province of Hainan are taking part in the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held in Shanghai, as reported by the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN).

According to HICN, representatives of the southern Chinese province are planning to negotiate with potential partners to facilitate international procurement, as well as present Hainan as an international tourist destination at the exhibition.

This year China International Import Fair will be held from November 5-10. Nearly 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions of the world will participate, exceeding the figures for 2020.

Deals worth over $72.6 billion were concluded at the 3rd CIIE in 2020, the corresponding figure was 2.1% higher than the one recorded at the 2019 Import Expo. A total of about 2,600 companies from 124 countries and regions took part in the 2020 Expo.