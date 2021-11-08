Hainan expands media network to hire foreign professionals

HAIKOW /China/, November 8. /TASS/. South China's Hainan province is constantly expanding its media network to attract as many foreign specialists as possible, Sanya’s authorities report.

According to the city’s official WeChat social network page, in order to boost the development of Hainan's free trade port Haikou’s administrative center organized a large-scale presentation with the help of the provincial party committee's propaganda department, showcasing ample job opportunities and the rich potential of the ever-expanding local employment market. It was noted that more than 800 Chinese and foreign media covered of the event.

"The employment issue is crucial for promoting reforms and enhancing openness, in creating Hainan's free trade port," commented the Sanya City Administration. "By consolidating the efforts of traditional and new media, we will distribute timely and comprehensive materials aimed at Chinese and foreign qualified professionals who are willing to come to Hainan to promote its development."

Local authorities specified that thanks to the active efforts of the media, the international community is constantly learning of the great opportunities for fruitful cooperation with the southernmost province of China in many directions. Millions of users from around the world are noted to be constantly exposed to the latest news in Chinese, Russian, English and other languages on employment issues in Hainan.