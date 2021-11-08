Hainan's duty free sales grew by 121% in January-September

HAIKOU /China/, November 8. /TASS/. Sales in duty free stores in the southern Chinese province of Hainan grew by 121% in January-September year on year and reached 35.5 billion yuan (about $5.5 billion), according to data published by the Haikou City Customs in China News Network.

In the first three quarters of this year all duty-free stores in Hainan sold more than 50.7 million items, which is an increase of 158% compared to the same period in 2020. More than 5.1 million customers visited duty-free stores on the island, an increase of 84.5% year-on-year.

The pilot program of duty free stores in China’s Hainan province was launched by the Chinese government in 2011. Since July 1 last year, the authorities of the island raised per capita limit on duty-free purchases of the province from 30 thousand yuan to 100 thousand (from $4,2 thousand to $ 14,2 thousand). The list of duty-free goods was also expanded from 38 to 45 items. This program is positioned by the authorities as an important part of the project to build a free trade port in Hainan.

Two new duty-free stores have opened this year in Haikou City on Hainan. Prior to that, there were seven stores operating on the island: two in Haikou province's administrative center, the others in Sanya resort city in the south and the coastal town of Boao in Qionghai district in the northeast of the island. Another major duty-free mall in Haikou will be commissioned in June 2022.