Belarus to ship at least 2.3 mln tonnes of petroleum products via Russian ports in 2021

MINSK, November 8. /TASS/. Belarus intends to ship at least 2.3 mln tonnes of petroleum products through Russian ports by the end of this year, which is 35% above the target, chief executive of Belneftekhim holding Andrei Rybakov said on Monday, cited by BelTA news agency.

"We have already refocused our supplies to ports of the Russian Federation. We estimate we will actually achieve supplies of at least 2.3 mln tonnes as of the year-end against the target of about 1.7 mln tonnes," the chief executive said.

"This is currently beneficial" for the Belarusian side, Rybakov said. Minsk at the same time continues monitoring of the Baltic States, he noted. "We will operate there as well if necessary. Certain activities are underway there as regards individual freight flows," the top manager added.

In February 2021, Belarus and Russia signed the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in transportation and throughput of Belarusian petroleum products through Russian seaports.