Putin praises productivity of Russian Helicopters holding

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has praised the productivity of the Russian Helicopters holding when meeting with the company’s general director Andrey Boginsky on Monday.

"The holding has turned out to be capable and large. Let's talk about how it feels and what the prospects are," Putin said opening the meeting in the Kremlin.

"We have always been rightfully proud of our helicopter industry," he said, adding that 8,000 Russian helicopters are currently in operation in 100 countries.

In turn, Boginsky said that the holding is capable of producing about 360 aircraft annually.

"Thanks to the state [support], our capacity today is about 360 helicopters a year," he said.

"Today, our production combat and military transport helicopters fully meet the needs of our main customer, the Defense Ministry as well as other law enforcement agencies [of Russia]," Boginsky added.

From 2021 to 2025, the company plans to produce and sell more than 1,100 helicopters in the domestic and foreign markets, he said.

According to him, the holding's enterprises are located in the Far East, Siberia, the Urals, Central Russia and Kaliningrad. The holding employs over 38,000 employees.

Founded in 2007, the Russian Helicopters holding is part of the Rostec state corporation.