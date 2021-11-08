Moscow court fines Google 2 mln rubles for refusing to remove unlawful content

MOSCOW, November 8. / TASS /. A Moscow magistrate court fined Google another 2 mln rubles ($28,012) for refusing to delete prohibited information, the total amount of the company's fines amounted to 41 mln rubles ($574,000), TASS was told by the court press service on Monday.

"The court considered the administrative protocol against Google under Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation ("Failure to delete information by the owner of an information resource on the Internet if the obligation to delete it is provided for by Russian legislation") and imposed a fine of 2 mln rubles," the agency's source said.

The court on Monday planned to consider two more protocols against Google, but the meeting was postponed to November 29.

Earlier, the head of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Vasily Piskaryov said that as of October 1, 2021, Google had not removed over 2,600 materials with prohibited information, of which 2,500 materials belong to the YouTube video service owned by the company. "By October 1, the total number of unremoved illegal content on Google platforms is about 2,650 materials, 2,500 of them [uploaded to] YouTube, and over 150 [uploaded] to other Google resources," Piskaryov said.

The lawmaker recalled that, during the last meeting with Google management in April, this number stood at over 5,700, adding that "work has been done, but it is far from ideal."

According to Piskaryov, the unremoved illegal content includes calls for suicide, drug propaganda, videos aimed at the involvement of minors in illegal activities, extremist information and a ‘huge number’ of materials with illegal calls for mass events and riots, materials of organizations deemed undesirable in Russia, insults to state symbols and fakes.

At the end of September, the Magistrates' Court of the Moscow Tagansky District fined the company 6.5 mln rubles ($91,000) in two counts related to the refusal to delete prohibited information.