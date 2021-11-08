Yakutia closes navigation, reports 1.1% above summer supplies plan

YAKUTSK, November 8. /TASS/. Yakutia closed the summer navigation reporting the region is 1.1% above the plan for summer supplies of essentials to hard-to-reach settlements, the regional headquarters, organizing the supplies, said in a Telegram post on Monday.

"The 2021 navigation in Yakutia is officially closed," the post reads. "We have planned to deliver 1,143,000 tonnes of goods. We are above the plan by 1.1%, as 1,156,000 tonnes have been shipped."

During the summer navigation, Yakutia’s northern settlements receive food, coal, oil products and other essential supplies. In the total shipments, the share of goods brought to the region’s Arctic districts makes 322,300 tonnes.

The headquarters pointed to the recent problems with deliveries due to the wildfires and to shallow waters in the Amga, the Vilyui, the Aldan, the Yana and the Kolyma rivers.

"We have begun preparations for the upcoming winter deliveries by cars, which are not easier than the summer navigation shipments," the headquarters told TASS. "In winter, we face heavy snow, icing, storms, blizzards and strong frosts."

Every year, about 700,000 tonnes of cargo is delivered to the northern settlements by snow-pressed roads. The so-called Northern supplies are organized to Russia’s 25 regions. However, the prevailing share of goods (85% of consignments and 75% of related costs) is transported to four regions - Yakutia, Chukotka, the Magadan and Krasnoyarsk regions. Every Northern supply is sufficient to satisfy the demand of about 3 million people. All the cargos are taken to the North by about 300 sea and river vessels within navigation seasons. The supplies are unloaded at ports, and from there vehicles bring the food and fuel to remote areas by the so-called winter roads.