Dollar, euro unchanged on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Both the dollar and the euro remained unchanged at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on DAY at 71.26 rubles and 82.5 rubles respectively.
Russia registers 39,165 new coronavirus cases in past day
Coronavirus fatalities increased by 1,179
Lugansk negotiator cries foul over Kiev’s use of drones in Donbass
Earlier, Miroshnik said that Reznikov’s appointment confirms Kiev’s determination to seek escalation in Donbass
Volume of used foreign capital in Hainan increases 4.9 times in January-August
The figure rose to $1.907 billion
White House to consider not using nuclear weapons first, newspaper says
Biden’s top national security advisers will also study an option to declare that the "sole purpose" of the US’ nuclear arsenal is the deterrence of a nuclear conflict
NASA official confirms possibility of swapping flights with Russia
Roscomsos Chief Dmitry Rogozin told early that the Russian and US space agencies had begun to discuss substantively flights by Russian cosmonauts aboard US space vehicles and vice versa
Russia's figure skater Shcherbakova wins Grand Prix in Italy, Khromykh is second
Meanwhile, Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev finished third in the pairs competition
Russian-US strategic stability consultations may take place in Jan 2022 - Russian diplomat
Sergei Ryabkov said that now the main thing is to prepare well for them
Hainan modernizes statistics system for services sector
Improvements to Hainan's statistics system for the services sector will make it possible to track data that did not previously appear in the province's official documents
Iraq’s prime minister says he knows who committed attack against him
They would be apprehended in the near future, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has said
Hainan’s economy grows 12.8% in the three quarters of 2021
According to Wang Yu, deputy head of the region's bureau of statistics, Hainan's economy is showing "obvious intensive growth".
NATO in no hurry to decide who will represent alliance in Moscow - Russian diplomat
According to Sergei Ryabkov, Russia is satisfied with this
Hainan registers more than 5.8 thousand foreign trade enterprises in January-September
This is almost 2.3 times more than the same period last year
Hainan’s Sanya announces first international yacht design award
The prize fund of the contest is $63,000
Media: Hainan introduces a digital driver’s license system
More than 68,000 drivers have already applied for a digital license in Haikou
Russia designs ‘smart’ projectile-drone hybrid
The projectile will be launched from a catapult
First car bought with digital yuan in Hainan
A woman named Chen bought a car powered by new energy sources in Qionghai City
Kiev, Tbilisi should reject baseless accusations to hold dialogue with Russia, Moscow says
According to Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Andrey Belousov, Ukraine and Georgia have not been able to overcome their rigidity in evaluating what happened in August of 2008 with regards to Georgia, and what has happened in Crimea
Foreign warships in Black Sea testing strength of Russian borders, says defense chief
Currently, two US warships are operating in the Black Sea
Russia records all-time daily high of 41,335 coronavirus cases
There are currently 975,123 active coronavirus cases in Russia
Gas crisis in Moldova exposes problems in relations with Russia - Moldovan President
Sandu said the gas negotiations were very difficult
Consultations between Russia, US on ‘bilateral irritants’ to be held soon, diplomat says
According to Sergey Koshelev, the consultations between Russia and the US, including on the operations of the consular services are being held on a constant basis
US troops abroad leave chaos in their wake, Russian Embassy in Washington says
We are perplexed by concern of the US with the activity of our military forces on the national territory within Russian borders, the Russian embassy noted
Ethiopian envoy in Russia slams reports on rebels’ surrounding Addis Ababa as fake news
Ethiopian Ambassador to Moscow said that "the actions of the antigovernmental groups are "useless and helpless"
Russian Navy thwarts ‘missile strike’ on Sevastopol as US warships enter Black Sea
The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen held an exercise to shield a naval base from a notional enemy’s missile strike
Dutch Supreme Court orders to review decision on Yukos case
The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgement on this ground
Colombian police report detention of Russian man wanted for links with terrorists
According to Colombia’s police chief, Taranets was put on an international wanted list in 2013
IP International Exchange on Hainan offers another 1,800 patents for deals
These documents confirm the exclusive right of their owners to inventions and production innovations in the pharmaceuticals sector as well as in biology, chemistry, and to the development of new materials
Scientists in Hainan develop type of rice with a strong yield
Some 926.5 kilograms of rice were harvested during the first harvest in May this year
Ten guards injured in drone attack on Iraqi premier’s residence — TV
The building in Baghdad’s heavily guarded green zone, where foreign embassies and governmental buildings are located, was damaged in the attack
CIA chief visited Moscow to warn Russia over troop buildup near Ukraine, CNN says
The TV channel noted that during his official two-day visit this week, William Burns also expressed concern that Russia is close to using its gas exports as leverage
Over 90% of Russian military pilots have combat experience, says defense chief
Sergei Shoigu said that actually all the commanders at all levels have gone through the Syrian operation
Hainan launches large-scale head hunting project for Free Trade Port
The program will cover not only China's regions, but also foreign markets
Sanya resort to expand its program to attract highly skilled workers
Starting April 2018, the resort has recruited more than 34,000 skilled workers, including 1,600 foreigners
IUCN President: Hainan gibbon population to be doubled in 15 years
The International Union for Conservation of Nature recognized the Hainan gibbon as an endangered species
Hainan consumer sector up 31.9% from January to September
The main factor contributing to the increase in retail sales was value-added consumer goods
Clinical trials of Pfizer COVID-19 jab flawed and doctored up, says The BMJ journal
The vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, are special fat nanoparticles that contain a fragment of the COVID-19 RNA
Bavaria’s head vows to launch Nord Stream 2 as soon as possible
"We are withdrawing from coal and nuclear power generation, and the lack of resources is becoming more and more severe," he said
Global COVID-19 situation likely to be under control in few months — security official
According to Medvedev, the global community needs to focus on all systems responsible for the life, health and well-being of citizens
Hainan’s Sanya holds an international week of culture and creativity
28 thematic conferences on key issues of tourism, innovation and design were organized
Hainan travel agencies obtain first ever service quality insurance policy
According to this insurance plan, travel agencies now have the option to pay only a portion of the insurance cost, and the remaining cost will be borne by the insurance company, which will share the risk of service quality assurance to improve customer service for travel agencies
Gas pumping to Germany via Yamal - Europe resumes after 5 days of shutdown
The direct pumping of gas to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on the morning of Saturday, October 30
