Gas price in Europe above $950 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading closes

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Natural gas price in Europe exceeded $950 per 1,000 cubic meters by the end of trading session on Wednesday, according to the data of the ICE exchange.

December futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands climbed to about $952.5 per 1,000 cubic meters or €79.41 per MWh.

At its peak, the price of gas reached almost $ 960 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday.

The European gas crisis exploded this autumn, after spot gas prices began to skyrocket past $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, nearly hitting $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters amid low occupancy levels at gas storage facilities.

According to observers, the crisis was triggered by a number of factors. One of them was the explosive growth of gas demand from Asia, which sparked an upsurge in prices on the Asian market, as well as an outflow of supplies from European routes. The situation was aggravated by the fact that the share of wind generation in Europe plunged. However, the main reason for the gas market’s high volatility was the low capacity rate of gas storage facilities. As of mid-October, European underground gas storage facilities were filled by 71% of the volume of gas that was taken from them last season.