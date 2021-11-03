Gazprom considers situation on gas market unpredictable for investors, says top manager

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Gazprom believes that the current situation with prices in the gas market is unattractive and unpredictable for investors and market participants, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova said at the Flame gas conference.

"At the TTF hub, which has the highest liquidity in Europe, spot prices were extremely volatile. Very often, these price movements were quite sharp. The price of day-ahead contracts in May 2020 was five times lower than in May 2019. In May 2021, it was 10 times higher than a year earlier. To date, it has grown even more. Obviously, such a market is neither attractive to investors, nor more predictable for participants," she said.

The top manager also noted that Gazprom is currently fixing speculations and inaccurate reports about the company’s actions in the gas market and its alleged involvement in price surge.

"Unfortunately, there are many fantastic assumptions and theories on the Internet and in the media today, put forward by people who, at best, have very little connection to our industry. In this regard, there have been some inaccurate reports and speculations about Gazprom's actions," she said.

Burmistrova noted that this year the supplies of LNG to the European market have sharply decreased, as well as the domestic gas production in Europe has declined.

"In such a situation, it is strange to hear accusations that Gazprom's actions have led to an increase in gas prices in Europe," she said.