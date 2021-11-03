Hainan's Haikou registers 176,900 new market participants in first three quarters of 2021

HAIKOU /China/, November 3. /TASS/. About 176,900 new market players were registered from January to September this year in Haikou, the administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan, the Hainan Daily reports.

The growth rate was 126% compared to the same period in 2020. Among all the new market participants registered in Haikou during the first three quarters of this year, 64,800 were enterprises with a 55.31% year-on-year increase. There were also 112,000 individual entrepreneurs registered during the period, an increase of 207.04%.

According to local officials, most new businesses in the province are in wholesale and retail trade, telecommunications, software and information technology services and business services.

Since the publication of the Free Trade Port Development Program in mid-2020, companies and various agencies from Haikou have participated in eight large-scale signing ceremonies for key projects in Hainan. A total of 106 projects with a total investment of more than 50.9 billion yuan (about $7.9 billion) were signed.

The rapid growth of new market players is connected to the implementation of a project to build a free trade port in the province, which will transform the island into a special customs zone. The government expects to finish creating the free port by 2025. By that time the island should already have a system to ensure free trade and investment.

By 2035 the free port and its model will become a mature system where Hainan will have the freedom of trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital, entry and exit of people, and freight transportation.