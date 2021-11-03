Media: Hainan introduces regulations to improve business environment

HAIKOU /China/, Nov. 2. /TASS/. Regulations to create favorable conditions for entrepreneurship came into force in China's Hainan province in early November, the Hainan Daily reports.

These regulations consist of 39 articles. They are based on this year's Hainan Free Trade Port Law of China and the law on improving the business environment passed in 2019. The new regulations aim to create a comfortable international business environment in the province, based on the rule of law.

According to the PRC authorities, the regulations will enhance the rule of law in Hainan's business environment, improve the implementation of the Chinese central government's strategic plans in the province and improve government services for businesses. In addition, the new regulations will help eliminate barriers to market access and optimize the market and social environment.

On April 13, 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of an experimental free trade zone and a port on Hainan. The goal of the program is to bring globalization onto the island along with international labor distribution, and to lay a solid foundation for innovation. The provincial government creates an attractive environment for investors and establishes a well-developed research infrastructure.

According to the government plan, by 2050 this region will become a unique cluster with an advanced economy, where campuses of leading universities, advanced laboratories and headquarters of leading multinational corporations will be located.