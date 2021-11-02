Russian ambassador says no signs of panic in Netherlands amid EU gas crisis

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Dutch authorities are not inclined to overstate the situation with the energy crisis in Europe, and there is no panic in the country, despite the low occupancy of gas storage facilities, Russia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of Russia to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said at on online briefing on Tuesday.

"We do not see any signs of panic here in the Netherlands. The Dutch are confident that they will be able to cope with their problems. They get gas from Russia and Norway, and believe that the situation should not be overdramatized," the diplomat said.

He noted that the Kingdom's gas storage facilities are now reportedly only half full, which still gives the Dutch people reason to worry about rising household gas costs.

"Of course, this is not very good, people can get anxious about what will transpire in the winter, word has it that households will pay more for gas. They name different figures, but in any case, it turns out to be a rather hefty amount of additional costs," the Russian ambassador added.

According to him, there are several causes that have sparked the current situation in the Netherlands, in particular the termination of production in Groningen due to the threat of an earthquake and the halt of work at small fields in the North Sea.

"At the official level, nobody is taking a swipe at Russia for such a frenzy on the gas market. However, reprints from other publications appear in the media, where they try to cast a shadow on Gazprom, which is allegedly creating this whole situation," Shulgin concluded.

Europe’s gas market crisis

The European gas crisis exploded this autumn, after spot gas prices began to skyrocket past $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, nearly hitting $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters amid low occupancy levels at gas storage facilities.

According to observers, the crisis was triggered by a number of factors. One of them was the explosive growth of gas demand from Asia, which sparked an upsurge in prices on the Asian market, as well as an outflow of supplies from European routes. The situation was aggravated by the fact that the share of wind generation in Europe plunged.

However, the main reason for the gas market’s high volatility was the low capacity rate of gas storage facilities. As of mid-October, European underground gas storage facilities were filled by 71% of the volume of gas that was taken from them last season.