Media: China’s Sanya to create an international corn selection center

HAIKOU /China/, Nov. 2. /TASS/. The city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan province plans to open an international corn selection research center in the near future, the Hainan Daily reports.

According to the newspaper, the project is overseen by China Agricultural University. The facility is being built on the grounds of a tropical plant breeding base in the Yazhouwan science city.

The new center will focus on basic research, technology development and applications that are expected to markedly increase yields of this important graincrop. According to the project, one of the center’s key objectives is to find practical applications for the latest genetic engineering inventions in collaboration with countries participating in the One Belt One Road project.

Moreover, the center will train specialists in plant breeding, according to the newspaper. One of the key priorities of the center will be international cooperation on the exchange of technologies and high-quality genetic resources.

"Yazhouwan" is located on the coast of the South China Sea and is one of 11 key innovative development projects in Hainan's free trade port. The area allocated for scientific enterprises and other infrastructure facilities exceeds 26 square kilometers. One of China's leading breeding bases and a deep-sea research center are located on the territory of the science city.