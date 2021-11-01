Expert: Hainan can maintain growth rates above 10% in the next five years

HAIKOU /China/, November 1. /TASS Correspondent Nikolai Selishchev/. Hainan Province is capable of maintaining its Gross Regional Product (GRP) growth rate above 10% in the next five years despite the new coronavirus pandemic, Chi Fulin, Director of the China Institute of Reform and Development (Hainan) told TASS on Monday.

"Over the past three quarters Hainan has shown a high growth rate, and foreign trade turnover has also noticeably increased," he said. "I believe that in the next three years, as well as in five years [in total] the province, is undoubtedly able to maintain the growth rate of GRP above 10% despite the pandemic."

The expert believes that thanks to the current stimulating measures the Hainan government will be able to achieve its socio-economic development objectives even under current unfavorable conditions, in particular, to attract more major investors and improve the business environment.

"The main thing is to ensure the systematic implementation of all existing measures. Only this way will we be able keep on making the Hainan Free Trade Port even more attractive," explained Chi Fulin. In order to ensure Hainan's sustainable development, he said, it is crucial at this stage to systematically increase the volume of transactions in the local market, "the scale of which is still insufficient."

The expert noted that the Hainan administration should continue to actively promote the openness of the island's entire industry structure and put special emphasis on the modern services trade sector. "Moreover, cultural and humanitarian issues should also be addressed, including those related to attracting qualified specialists. <...> This is also an important issue on the agenda," the director of the institute recalled.

"We need to create a [favorable] business atmosphere, <...> take advantage of Hainan's Free Trade Port, constantly increase the number of market participants, increase its liquidity," he summed up.

The province's economic growth rate

According to official data, Hainan's GRP from January to September exceeded 450 billion yuan ($70.55 billion), growing 12.8% year over year. The province's agricultural sector grew 4.4 percent year-on-year in the nine months to 88.72 billion yuan ($13.88 billion), industry grew 7.8 percent (83.53 billion yuan, or $13.07 billion) and services rose 17.4 percent to 278.54 billion yuan ($43.6 billion).

Wang Yu, deputy head of the provincial Bureau of Statistics, said earlier that in the near future the region's competent agencies "will continue to do their best to achieve socio-economic development goals at all levels in accordance with the strategy formulated by the Party Committee and the Hainan administration."