Inter RAO almost doubled electricity exports to China since November 1 — company

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Inter RAO generating company has almost doubled its electricity exports to China since November 1, 2021, a company spokesman told TASS.

"Yes," he said, answering the relevant question.

Earlier, the acting head of the Inter RAO trade department, Alexandra Panina, told reporters that the Chinese side had submitted an official request to increase supplies to 555 mln kWh per month. She stressed that the company will cover almost the entire volume of the application.

Inter RAO began to increase supplies to China in October following a corresponding application from China due to an energy shortage in the country's northern provinces.

On September 27, Chinese media reported that in 20 regions of the country, the supply of electricity was limited due to a shortage of coal. In particular, in the northeastern provinces, the authorities introduced restrictions on energy consumption not only for industrial enterprises, but also for households and office premises.