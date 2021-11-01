Russia-Moldova gas agreement mutually acceptable, mutually beneficial, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia and Moldova held commercial gas talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, adding that the agreement they reached may be only mutually acceptable and mutually beneficial.

"The issue is about commercial talks. Obviously, the result of commercial talks may be only mutually acceptable and mutually beneficial," he said when asked to comment on the Russian-Moldovan agreements on gas.

Heads of Gazprom and Moldova agreed the terms of the gas supply contract, as well as the country’s debt repayment structure, on October 29. According to Gazprom, the contract starting November 1, 2021 was extended by five years. Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said earlier that the Moldova’s debt to the company currently stands at $433 mln, or $709 mln considering overdue payments.