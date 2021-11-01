Gas supplies to Moldova under new contract with Gazprom start, says Moldovagaz

CHISINAU, November 1. /TASS/. The supplies of gas to Moldova under the new contract with Gazprom have started, spokesman of the Russian-Moldovan enterprise Moldovagaz Alexander Barbov told TASS.

"Gas supplies to Moldova under the new contract have started. Its price in November is defined using the price calculation formula reached at the negotiations with Gazprom. Gas is delivered through the previous route, via Ukrainian territory," he said.

Heads of Gazprom and Moldova agreed the terms of the supply contract, as well as the country’s debt repayment structure, on Friday. The republic’s Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said after the talks with Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s gas producer Aleksei Miller that the terms of the new contract stipulate the gas price for Moldova in November at $450 per 1,000 cubic meters. The sides also agreed to conduct an independent audit of the country’s debt in 2022.

According to Gazprom, the contract starting November 1, 2021, was extended by five years.