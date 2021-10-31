G20 countries agree to support tourism recovery

ROME, October 31. / TASS /. The G20 states have reached an agreement in terms of supporting the recovery of the tourism sector, which has been severely affected by the pandemic, according to the G20 leaders’ declaration signed following the summit on Sunday.

"Building on the work made in 2020, we will continue to support a rapid, resilient, inclusive and sustainable recovery of the tourism sector, which is among those hardest hit by the pandemic," the statement reads.

The G20 countries pledge to take steps towards safe and free movement as well as digitalization of the tourism sector.