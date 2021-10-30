Share of low carbon sources in Russia's energy production stands at 40%, official says

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The share of low carbon sources in Russia's energy production stands at 40%, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview published on the kp.ru website on Saturday.

"The development of low carbon energies, including the use of hydrogen, is part of Russia's National Security Strategy. The level of carbon emissions in our country's energy balance is among the lowest in the world," he pointed out.

Patrushev specified that "the share of low carbon energy sources, which primarily include nuclear and hydroelectric power, stands at 40% in Russia's energy production."

The Russian top security official emphasized that the country's coal thermal power plants were being equipped with devices capable of capturing carbon dioxide. "Besides, environmentally sound, energy efficient and resource saving technologies are being introduced in terms of the production, transportation, storage and use of fuel and energy resources. Measures are being taken to ensure the reasonable use of associated petroleum gas," Patrushev added.