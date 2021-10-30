Russian bailiffs move to enforce fines totaling over $600,000 on Facebook

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian bailiffs have launched proceedings to enforce fines totaling 43 mln rubles ($606,000) on Facebook for its refusal to remove banned content, according to the digital database of the Federal Bailiff Service.

On Saturday, bailiffs received protocols concerning 17 mln rubles ($239,600) in fines and launched enforcement proceedings. Proceedings related to fines of 26 mln rubles ($366,400) began earlier. That said, the total amount of fines is 43 mln rubles.

The fines were imposed based on a Moscow magistrate court's decision, which found Facebook guilty under Article 13.41.2 of the Russian Administrative Code. The company asked the court for a postponement for the payment of 17 mln rubles in fines but the request was rejected.

Since February, Russia's telecom watchdog has been drawing up administrative protocols against social media networks and messaging services that fail to delete calls, particularly on underage children, for participation in unauthorized rallies. Courts impose fines based on such protocols.