West cites environmental concerns to make Kiev reject Russian gas - security official

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The West is trying to make Ukraine reject cheap Russian gas under the guise of environmental concerns, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview published on the kp.ru website ahead of the Glasgow international climate conference.

"Under the guise of environmental concerns, the West is deliberately facilitating the use of wind and solar batteries in Ukraine, making Kiev reject cheap Russian gas," Patrushev emphasized. "If the winter season turns out to be unexpectedly cold, Brussels says it will help Ukraine through reverse gas supplies from Slovakia," he noted, adding that "undoubtedly, it will be the same Russian gas, only at a higher price."

The top security official pointed out that "by trying to ensure climate neutrality, Europe is not just driving 'dirty' industries beyond its borders but is also introducing the so-called carbon tax that is planned to be applied to such industries".