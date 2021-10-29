Russia halts steam coal supplies to Ukraine to meet internal needs — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Termination of steam coal supply by Russia to Ukraine is related to the rising domestic demand during the winter season, Russian Ministry of Economic Development told TASS on Friday.

"The decision taken is related to the growing demand for steam coal grades. Particular attention should be paid to meeting domestic needs inside the country during the winter season," the Ministry noted.

Russian suppliers will deliver more than a half of all coal grades imported by Ukraine in November, considering that supplies of other coal grades continue, the Ministry said.

"Despite the political situation, Russia has remained the main coal supplier to Ukraine’s industrial and power generating companies in recent years. The share of Russian suppliers has even slightly increased to 68% of total coal supplied to Ukraine," the Ministry added.