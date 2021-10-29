Apple posts 29% increase in quarter revenue to $83.4 bln, says financial report

NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. Revenue of Apple soared by 29% in fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended September 25, 2021 compared with last year, according to the company’s financial results report published on its website on Thursday.

"The company posted a September quarter revenue record of $83.4 bln, up 29% year-on-year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.24," the report said. Net profit of the company amounted to $20.5 bln in the reporting quarter compared to $12.6 bln in the same period last year.

Apple revenue equaled $365.8 bln in fiscal year ended September 25, up from $274.5 bln in the previous year, while net profit stood at $94.6 bln, up from $57.4 bln year-on-year.

iPhone remained the key product of the company, with revenue from smartphone sales across the globe totaling $38.8 bln for quarter, and $191.9 bln for fiscal year.