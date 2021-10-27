Switzerland follows EU’s suit by imposing sanctions against eight Russian citizens

GENEVA, October 27. /TASS/. Switzerland has expanded its sanctions list, introduced over the reunification of Crimea with Russia, by adding eight people, including Federal Security Service Crimea and Sevastopol Directorate head Leonid Mikhayluk. According to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) website, these measures entered into effect on October 25.

The inclusion of the eight people to the sanctions list was justified by them allegedly "actively supporting actions and policies that undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

According to SECO, Crimea and the city of Sevastopol are subjected to "import ban for goods without an origin certificate issued by Ukrainian authorities." Besides, export of a number of Swiss goods and provision of services are also forbidden.

Switzerland is neutral and is not a member of the EU, but it does follow in the wake of EU’s sanctions policy. Initially, Bern imposed sanctions connected to the Ukrainian events on April 2, 2014. Since then, the Swiss sanctions list was amended over 30 times. Switzerland avoids calling its steps sanctions: in its documents, Bern speaks about "measures, aimed at prevention of circumvention of the international sanctions connected to the events in Ukraine.".