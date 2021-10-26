Moldova is trying to use Transnistrian factor in gas talks with Russia — experts

CHISINAU, October 26. /TASS/. Moldova is trying to use the factor of unrecognized Transnistria in its gas talks on a new contract with Gazprom, former Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Alexander Muravsky told TASS.

He was commenting on the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Vladislav Kulminsky in the government delegation. Kulminsky is the main representative of Chisinau in negotiations with Transnistria, where Russia acts as a guarantor.

"We see that Kulminsky is participating in the talks in Moscow together with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova, Andrei Spinu. But after the talks, only Spinu comments on their results. That is why we conclude that Transnistrian settlement is either not discussed or they are even afraid to tell us the details," said Muravsky. He believes it is unlikely that Transnistria can be used to put pressure on Moscow.

"It is nonsense to expect that we will not be cut off gas because of Transnistria, since the unrecognized republic has no technical obstacles to receive it from Russia through Ukraine," Muravsky said.

Veaceslav Ionita, a Moldovan expert at the Chisinau Institute of IDIS Viitorul, believes it is no coincidence that Kulminsky was included in the government delegation.

"This once again confirms that Transnistria is the key problematic issue in the political dialogue between Moscow and Chisinau," the expert said.

No return to previous price

Muravsky is convinced that Gazprom will never return to linking gas prices to the oil formula, as Moldova would like it to do.

"Gazprom" will never agree, they are not going to return to this formula with anyone," he said.

Muravsky recalled that since 2006, when the previous contract with Gazprom was signed, the price of gas was tied to the price of oil. In December of 2020, at the request of Chisinau, the formula was changed and now the price is calculated proportionally: in warm weather - it is based on spot prices on the exchange, in cold weather - on oil prices.

"This was done because of the noise raised by experts and politicians in Chisinau that the average annual price in the contract with Gazprom is $147 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas, while the European markets went down and the gas price fell to $40 for the same volume. Then no one could have imagined that this year the price on the stock exchange will grow dozens of times," Muravsky said.

Moldovan-Russian gas talks

Last week, Moldova's negotiations on a long-term contract with Gazprom ended without any result. The Russian gas holding asks Moldova to pay off the debt in the amount of $709 million. Chisinau is offered an option to defer payment of the debt, Gazprom is also ready to provide a 25% discount on gas, but Moldova is not yet ready to take advantage of this.

During the negotiations, the parties extended the current agreement until the end of October. This month the republic is importing gas at the market price of about $790 per 1,000 cubic meters. Currently, Chisinau is seeking to reduce the cost of gas to $200-300 per 1,000 cubic meters. Last year, the country paid an average of $148 for the same volume. Gazprom announced its readiness to extend the contract for November if Moldova pays in full for the supplies for September and October this year.