German regulator confirms receipt of Nord Stream 2 assessment — spokesperson

BERLIN, October 26. /TASS/. The German Federal Network Agency confirms that it has received the conclusion from the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and will proceed with the pipeline certification process, a spokesperson of the German regulator told TASS.

"The Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy completed preparation of the conclusion and handed it over today to the Federal Network Agency," the spokesperson said. The Ministry "arrives at a conclusion in its assessment that license issue will not pose threat to security of gas supply of Germany and the EU," she added.

"The Federal Network Agency will now continue the certification procedure," the spokesperson noted.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy confirmed earlier today that it sent its conclusion on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project certification to the Federal Network Agency.