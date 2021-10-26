Rosneft receives new oil influx after exploration at Vostok Oil’s Lodochnoye field

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Exploration activities at the Lodochnoye field from the Vostok Oil project perimeter allowed receiving a free flow of pure oil at one of exploration wells with production rate of 225 cubic meters per day, which will enable Rosneft to increase proven reserves of the field, Russia’s oil major reported on Tuesday.

Exploration activities started at Lodochnoye in 2014. Following the geological exploration works the initial recoverable reserves of the field went up from 31 mln to 78 mln tonnes of oil and condensate, the company said. The data is relevant as of January 1, 2021.

The Vostok Oil project on the Taimyr Peninsula includes the fields of the Vankor group under development, as well as new fields in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Region. Hydrocarbons production at the project is expected to start in 2024 and may be increased to 100 mln tonnes per year at early as the beginning of next decade. In December 2020, Rosneft closed the deal to sell 10% in Vostok Oil to the Swiss trader Trafigura for 7 bln euro, whereas the deal to sell 5% of shares in the project to a consortium of companies Vitol and Mercantile & Maritime was closed in October.