Trade turnover between EAEU states up 31% in Jan-Aug to $45 bln, says Eurasian commission

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Trade turnover between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states soared by 31.3% in eight months of 2021 to $45 bln, the Eurasian Economic Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Mutual trade amounted to $45 bln in January-August 2021, an increase of 31.3% compared to January-August 2020," the statement said.

Growth of export volumes in mutual trade was registered in all EAEU states in the reporting period. In Kazakhstan exports rose by 38%, in Russia - by 33.9%, in Armenia - by 30.8%, in Kyrgyzstan - by 29.9%, in Belarus - by 22.4%.