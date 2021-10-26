Moldova posts new 1 mln cubic meters of gas purchase tender

CHISINAU, October 26. /TASS/. Moldova’s state enterprise Energocom has posted a new tender on purchase of 1 mln cubic meters of natural gas through Alekseyevka (Ukraine) and Todiresht (Romania) checkpoints, the company’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"The national commission on emergency situations has authorized Energocom to buy gas on the Moldovan border. <…> Suppliers are invited to participate in the tender," according to a statement released on the company’s website. On the previous day Poland’s oil and gas company PGNiG won a similar auction on supply of 1 mln cubic meters of gas.

The cost of contracts is not disclosed, Prime Minister of the republic Natalia Gavrilitsa said on Monday, signaling though that the price per 1,000 cubic meters is around $1,000 euro. Those volumes will be used for balancing the pressure decline in the gas transport system of the republic, the government explained.

The talks on a long-term contract with Gazprom are underway now. The Russian gas holding asks Moldova to repay the $709 mln debt. Gazprom offers options of postponed debt repayment. It is also ready to provide a 25-percent discount on gas, though Chisinau is not ready to use it so far.

Moldovagaz and Gazprom extended on September 30 the gas supply contract by the end of October, as long as the negotiations continue. The republic imports gas at a market price of around $790 per 1,000 cubic meters this month. Chisinau currently seeks to get the gas price reduced to an average of $200-300 per $1,000 cubic meters. It paid an average of $148 per 1,000 cubic meters last year. Gazprom has announced readiness to extend the contract for November if the Moldovan side fully pays for September and October 2021 deliveries.

The republic’s parliament has introduced a state of emergency at the government’s suggestion from October 22 to November 20 due to gas deficit in the country.

Moldova’s annual natural gas demand is estimated at around 1.3 bln cubic meters (including the Transnistrian region - around 2.9 bln cubic meters). The republic purchases them from Gazprom and transports through Ukraine’s territory.