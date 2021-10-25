Russia-Moldova gas talks to continue on October 27 in Russia, says Moldovan Deputy PM

CHISINAU, October 25. /TASS/. The Moldovan government will continue the talks with Gazprom on gas supplies, with the next round to be held on Wednesday, October 27, in St. Petersburg, the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu who represented Chisinau at the negotiations, said on Monday.

"The government of Moldova will continue the talks on gas supplies with Gazprom for the greater public good. On Wednesday I will go to St. Petersburg where a meeting with head of the Russian company, Alexei Miller, is planned," he said, adding that the negotiations are difficult. "But we want to sign a long-term contract with Gazprom," Deputy PM noted.

Following the talks on a new contract on gas deliveries to Moldova the Russian side announced that the republic's debt was worth $433 mln, or $709 mln considering overdue payments. Gazprom offers options of postponed debt repayment. It is also ready to provide a 25-percent discount on gas, though Chisinau is not ready to use it so far.

Moldovagaz and Gazprom extended on September 30 the gas supply contract by the end of October, as long as the negotiations continue. The republic will be importing gas at a market price of around $790 per 1,000 cubic meters this month. That said, it paid an average of $148.87 per 1,000 cubic meters last year, with the upcoming rise in the price causing public concern in the country.

The republic’s parliament has introduced a state of emergency at the government’s suggestion from October 22 to November 20 due to gas deficit in the country.