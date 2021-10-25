Russia, Moldova should continue dialogue on gas, Moscow’s position clear, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Moscow expects the dialogue with Chisinau on the gas issue to continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, adding that Russia’s position on the subject is utterly clear.

"The dialogue should continue somehow. All positions are clear, with the position of the Russian side, Gazprom being utterly clear, utterly simple. This is a commercial position, which includes certain discounts. That is why we hope, of course, that the conversation will continue one way or another," he said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has no contacts with the Moldovan leadership on the issue planned so far, Peskov added. "So far, the president has no (such) plans," he said when asked a respective question.

Moldovagaz and Gazprom extended on September 30 the gas supply contract by the end of October, as long as the negotiations continue. The republic will be importing gas at a market price of around $790 per 1,000 cubic meters this month. That said, it paid an average of $148.87 per 1,000 cubic meters last year, with the upcoming rise in the price causing public concern in the country.

A source close to the negotiations told TASS earlier that Friday talks on gas between Russia and Moldova amounted to nothing, due to which there are high risks that Russian gas supplies to Moldova will be fully suspended after November 1.

The republic’s parliament has introduced a state of emergency at the government’s suggestion from October 22 to November 20 due to gas deficit in the country.