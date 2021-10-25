Ombudsman urges wider state support to business during non-working days

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov suggested that during the non-working days the government should also provide support to businesses which are not included in the register of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He sent a letter with this request to First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov. The copy of this letter was obtained by TASS.

On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7 of this year, with salaries reserved for employees. In this situation Belousov proposed to resume state lending to affected industries at 3% per annum. He also proposed introducing payments in the amount of one minimal wage per employee.

"We propose to consider the possibility of providing similar support (payments in the amount of one minimal wage per employee and concessional lending) to business entities that are not included in the register of SMEs and operate in the affected industries in the event of a loss of revenue for the period of restrictions in the amount of 30% or more," the letter says.

The Business Ombudsman pointed out that companies outside the register of SMEs "also constitute a significant part of the economy, the lack of support for them threatens possible insolvency."

"Many such companies were not included in the register of SMEs due to 'technical' reasons: the presence of companies outside the SME among their founders, and so on," he explained.

Titov added that the implementation of the proposal will help "ensure the resilience of enterprises during the period of restrictions related to the fight against COVID-19.".