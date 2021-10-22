EU climate chief puts off visit to Moscow, will meet with Russian delegation in Glasgow

BRUSSELS, October 22. /TASS/. Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans has postponed his visit to Moscow until a later date due to the pandemic, but is looking forward to meeting with the Russian representatives at the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, an EU Commission spokesperson told TASS on Friday.

"Due to agenda issues which meant it was not possible to meet all the relevant counterparts on the dates available, and the COVID situation, it was decided to postpone Mr Timmermans visit to Moscow until a later date. The Executive Vice-President is looking forward to meeting with the Russian representatives at COP26 in Glasgow in the coming weeks," the EU Commission spokesperson said.

In mid-September, Timmermans announced at a plenary session in the European Parliament that he was planning to visit Russia for talks on climate change in the run-up to the Glasgow conference.

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is scheduled for October 31 through November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.