MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The dollar dropped below 70 rubles for the first time since June 2020 after the decision of the Bank of Russia to lift the key rate to 7.5%, according to market data.

The euro plunged below 82 rubles, for the first time since July 22, 2020.

The dollar has recovered and is now traded at 70.32 rubles, down 0.78% from the trading session start. The euro rate is 81.85 rubles, with the drop by 0.81%.