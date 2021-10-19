Russia’s investments in US government securities in August remain at July level

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. The volume of Russian investments in US government securities in August remained almost unchanged from the previous month and amounted to $4.004 bln, according to the documents of the US Treasury.

In July, this figure was estimated at $4.006 bln. The share of long-term bonds in August amounted to $203 mln. Short-term bonds accounted for $3.8 bln. In July, the first figure was estimated at $305 mln, and the second - at $3.7 bln.

Russia began to sharply reduce its investments in the US national debt in the spring of 2018. In April, its level fell from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May - to $14.9 bln. In August 2019, for the first time since February, Russia increased its investments in US government securities to $9.3 bln.

Russia decreased investments in US government securities in March 2020, threefold compared to February - from $12.58 bln to $ 3.85 bln. In April, the volume of investments once again increased to $6.85 bln due to short-term bonds. In May last year, Russia cut its investment from $6.85 bln to $5.39 bln.

Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities in August with almost $1.32 trillion. China came in second with $1.05 trillion.