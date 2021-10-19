Mexico to begin packaging Sputnik V vaccine in second half of November - statement

MEXICO, October 19. /TASS/. The packaging of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus will be launched in Mexico in the second half of November, according to a statement by Mexico’s Birmex state-run pharmaceutical company made public on Monday.

According to the statement, it is expected that in November, the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology "will provide the substance for packaging and will hand over the remaining amount of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine." The company plans to package from 4 mln to 4.5 mln doses of the vaccine per month after all appropriate permits are received. Initially, it will be used in Mexico with the possibility of its subsequent sales in Central America and the Caribbean.

The Mexican regulator issued a permit for the emergency use of Sputnik V in the country to protect residents from the coronavirus infection in early February, and the country began to use it for inoculation later that month. By October 18, this Latin American country has received almost 12 mln doses of the Russian vaccine.

On October 13, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard stated that the authorities hoped for the soonest approval of Sputnik V by the World Health Organization (WHO).