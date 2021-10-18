Russian economy’s volume above pre-crisis level, PM says

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The volume of the Russian economy is above the pre-crisis level and GDP gained 4.7% over eight months of 2021, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday at the Foreign Investment Advisory Council’s meeting.

"According to the estimate of the Ministry of Economic Development, gross domestic product moved up by 4.7% over eight months of this year. The economy has not merely returned to the pre-crisis level but also moved beyond it. Investments in construction of housing, transport turnover and retail trade are growing at steady rates," Mishustin said.

"On the contrary, the unemployment declines quickly," he noted.

International organizations also confirm positive forecasts for developments of the Russian economy, the Prime Minister said. "In particular, the International Monetary Fund marked up the estimate of our economic growth in 2021 last week next to the World Bank," he added.